Dre Kirkpatrick expects to be messed with all week after failing to score on 100-yard return

Getty Images

It’s hard to go 100 yards on a football field without putting points on the board, but that’s what Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick did in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Kirkpatrick intercepted a Brock Osweiler pass in the Bengals’ end zone and took off for the other one before losing the ball around the Denver 15-yard-line when he looked back to see if anyone was gaining on him. Kirkpatrick recovered the ball at the 1-yard-line and the Bengals scored on a touchdown pass that helped them to a 20-17 win, all of which made it easier for Kirkpatrick to see the humor in the first 100-yard interception return in NFL history that didn’t end in a touchdown.

“I can see y’all are going to mess with me all week,” Kirkpatrick said, via ESPN.com. “I can see the memes … Pacman [cornerback Adam Jones] is cussing me out. That’s the first thing I said. He’s going crazy. And if I hadn’t of gotten that ball, ain’t no way I’m going to walk to that sideline with him. No way. No way.”

It’s not the first time that Kirkpatrick has gone viral this season. A stiff-arm by Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell that put Kirkpatrick on the ground made the rounds earlier this year and Kirkpatrick’s photo of an oxygen tank someone put in his locker is doing the same.