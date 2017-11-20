Duane Brown active for Seahawks, Thomas Rawls a healthy scratch

Getty Images

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is active for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, running back Thomas Rawls is a healthy scratch.

Brown injured his ankle in the second quarter of last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was unable to practice all week but did enough in pregame warmups to get the thumbs up from Seattle’s staff to suit up. Matt Tobin practiced at left tackle all week for the Seahawks and would play if Brown is unable to handle the workload on his ailing ankle.

Safety Kam Chancellor (neck), linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf), guard Luke Joeckel (knee) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) are the additional injury scratches for Seattle. Also inactive are defensive tackle Garrison Smith and defensive end Quinton Jefferson.

Chancellor was ruled out on Saturday and his status moving forward is still in doubt after injuring his neck last week against the Cardinals. Chancellor was evaluated by multiple doctors this week but head coach Pete Carroll said no definitive call has been made regarding Chancellor’s chances to play again this season.

Joeckel is expected back at practice next week after missing five games following knee surgery in October. Eddie Lacy, Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic will handle the running back load for Seattle with Rawls inactive.

Wide receiver Nick Williams, safety Sharrod Neasman, running back Devonta Freeman, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, linebacker Duke Riley, guard Sean Harlow and tackle Austin Pasztor are inactive for Atlanta.

Freeman was unable to clear concussion protocol during the week and was ruled out by the Falcons on Saturday. Riley is inactive again this week as he continues to recover from knee surgery last month.

Punter Matt Bosher, who was listed as questionable with a left ankle injury, is active for the Falcons.