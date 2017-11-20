Falcons lead Seahawks 24-17 at halftime

AP

Russell Wilson continues to lead the Seahawks in rushing; Adrian Clayborn continues to deliver big plays; and Tyler Lockett continues to get chances returning kickoffs.

It’s added up to a 24-17 halftime lead for the Falcons in one of the more entertaining halves of the season.

The Seahawks had a chance to add three points, but on fourth-and-one from the Atlanta 17 with seven seconds left in the second quarter, Pete Carroll inexplicably called for a fake. Luke Willson was tackled for a 4-yard loss by Grady Jarrett.

Seattle also had two turnovers in the first half, both by Wilson, as he threw an interception and lost a fumble. Both led to Falcons touchdowns, including a 10-yard fumble return to the end zone by Clayborn. Clayborn had six sacks of Dak Prescott last week.

Matt Ryan completed 9-of-15 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Julio Jones had two catches for 22 yards. Tevin Coleman rushed for only 9 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Wilson, who has three carries for 30 yards, completed 13 of 21 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Lockett has four kickoff returns for 172 yards and also leads the Seahawks with four catches for 37 yards.