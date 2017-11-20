Falcons score quickly as Seahawks lose another DB

AP

Andre Roberts got the Falcons off to a good start with a 50-yard return on the opening kickoff. It set up Atlanta on its own 48, and the Falcons needed only seven plays to cover the 52 yards.

Matt Ryan went 2-for-3 for 16 yards, and Tevin Coleman rushed for 8 yards on three carries. Coleman got the 1-yard touchdown run with 11:59 remaining in the first quarter.

The bad news continued for the Seahawks secondary as Shaquill Griffin left for the locker room after making a tackle of Coleman on the second play.

Griffin is being evaluated for a concussion.

Byron Maxwell has replaced Griffin.