Falcons take 21-7 lead as Adrian Clayborn scores touchdown in encore from last week

So far, the Monday night game has delivered everything it promised, including hard hits, great catches, long kickoff returns, touchdowns and more Adrian Clayborn.

The Falcons lead 21-7 early in the second quarter.

Clayborn scored the latest touchdown, scooping a Russell Wilson fumble, forced by Takk McKinley, and running 10 yards with 56 seconds gone in the second quarter. Clayborn had six sacks of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last week.

Atlanta used a 50-yard return on the opening kickoff to set up a 52-yard touchdown drive that culminated in Tevin Coleman‘s 1-yard run with 11:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Tyler Lockett answered with a 57-yard kickoff return for the Seahawks, but on Seattle’s second play from scrimmage, Wilson threw a pass intended for Lockett that Desmond Trufant intercepted. Trufant returned it to the Seattle 35 before Wilson tackled him.

Julio Jones made a highlight-reel catch between and over Bradley McDougald and Jeremy Lane, somehow managing to keep both feet in bounds for a 16-yard gain to the Seattle 19. Mohamed Sanu‘s 2-yard touchdown catch six plays later was another play of the day. It gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead.

But the Seahawks answered, getting a 37-yard kickoff return by Lockett to set up a nine-play, 65-yard drive. Jimmy Graham scored on a 4-yard post-up.

Wilson completed 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards with the touchdown and the interception in the first quarter, while Ryan was 7-for-11 for 62 yards and the touchdown.

Both teams lost a defensive back in the first quarter. The Seahawks listed Shaquill Griffin as doubtful to return after he was taken to the locker room for a concussion check, but Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal returned in the second quarter after he was cleared from a concussion check.