Georgia Dome about to come down

Getty Images

If you have any last respects to pay for the Georgia Dome, you have a few minutes to get them in.

Because the former home of the Falcons is scheduled for a 7:30 a.m. implosion, with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives doing to the building what the Patriots did to the Falcons in the second half of the Super Bowl.

The Falcons are live-streaming the demolition, because let’s be honest, who doesn’t enjoy seeing things like that with their coffee?

The building opened in 1992, and has hosted the Olympics, three Final Fours as well as two Super Bowls. But it was replaced by Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door, and is scheduled to become a green space and parking.

They’ve hung a curtain between the two buildings to protect the new place, since they’re only 83 feet apart at one point, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.