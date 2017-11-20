Georgia Dome implosion falls short of complete destruction

AP

Monday morning’s demolition of the Georgia Dome went off with a small hitch, as two large sections of the building’s exterior walls are still standing, according to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used, but they apparently could have used a few more.

Rick Cuppelitti, executive vice president of lead demolition contractor Adamo Group, said the remaining sections of the wall will be taken down mechanically.

“We have to investigate whether the charges [in those sections] went off,” he said. “If the charges went off, it’s not going to take much at all [to knock the walls down].”

Cuppelitti said there was no damage to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium side (which is only around 80 feet away), or to the Georgia World Congress Center.