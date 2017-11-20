Hue Jackson: We’ll let DeShone Kizer play this thing out

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson benched quarterback DeShone Kizer in a couple of games earlier this season and gave Kevin Hogan the start in another, but Kizer’s four turnovers against the Jaguars in Sunday’s 19-7 loss won’t lead to another change.

Jackson said immediately after the loss that Kizer will start against the Bengals on Sunday and the five games to follow because the Browns need to have as much data on Kizer as possible when it comes to addressing the position in the offseason.

“Where we are right now, I need to continue to see him,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “Let’s let him play. Let’s let him play this thing out. As long as he’s healthy, let’s keep putting him out there. I want to walk away from this season knowing exactly what DeShone Kizer is top to bottom. He deserves that. I know this is all tough for him. Week in and week out, it’s the consistency he has to keep chasing. He just has to keep working at it.”

Jackson’s answer might be different if Hogan or Cody Kessler showed more in their appearances and it would certainly be different if their trade for A.J. McCarron had gone through, but those things didn’t happen and Kizer is going to get the chance to keep the Browns from going winless for an entire season.