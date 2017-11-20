Hue Jackson won’t “get into” whether Browns’ rebuilding plan is working

Posted by Charean Williams on November 20, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
The Browns’ rebuilding plan has produced an 0-10 record this season after a 1-15 record last season, and the team remains without a franchise quarterback after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson. Coach Hue Jackson said it’s not his place to judge whether the Browns’ plan is working.

“I really don’t want to get into that,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Again, I think you guys are the best judges of that right now. I think everybody speculates on it. This is what I want to do: I want to coach our football team to get better. My job is to do everything I can to help these players, these coaches be the best they can be and obviously with a 1-24 record, or whatever it is, it’s not been pretty good, so that’s where I’m going to continue to put my focus.”

Although he repeatedly declined to discuss the rebuilding plan, Jackson did confirm the team has one.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam invited Jackson to a meeting last Monday with about 12 players on the leadership council, so ownership could address players’ questions about the plan Jackson didn’t want to discuss.

“That was answered by ownership the other day,” Jackson said. “You guys mentioned the meeting. So whatever that was that they were feeling, I think that group feels better about where they’re headed and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

8 responses to “Hue Jackson won’t “get into” whether Browns’ rebuilding plan is working

  1. There is no rebuilding plan. Only the scam artist owner screwing the league, Browns players, coaches and fans by keeping the team massively under the cap and laughing all the way to the bank. With his Pilot FlyingJ scam busted he needed a new one and its the Browns.

    Only 3 numbers you need to know – 2016 they were 41 million under the cap, this year a whopping 63 million, while the top 24 teams under the cap are 12 million or less.

  2. I’m not a Browns fan but weekly I hope you win, because the fans of Cleveland deserve it. It’s at the point now that I almost hope you don’t win so a change can be made. You are correct that it starts with ownership. And until you get an owner that is smart enough to hire a front office and a proven coach (to Hell with moneyball) I don’t see a change. When the Chiefs went 2-14 after a few dismal seasons the community walked away until ownership listened. Until Jimmy H hurts in his pocketbook or sells to a good owner you guys will be tortured. And Browns fans don’t deserve it

  4. Haslam said 1) it’s a several year rebuild 2) they are building through the draft 3) he expects the Browns to start winning regularly in 2018.

  5. What a train wreck. Perfect example, but extended to the coach, that if you give a team a reason to lose, they’ll take it every time. Jackson accepts the idea that they can’t win right now because they’re rebuilding.

  6. harrisonhits2 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    ——–
    This reminds me of the Brown family being cheap for decades to pay off the Bengals. This money ball experiment is great for Haslam. If it works he gets a strong team for a decade and if it doesn’t he has a very believable excuse for being absolutely horrible for half a decade.

  8. Wentz is the real deal. I think he would have succeeded in Cleveland. How do you pass on a tough guy from North Dakota? I don’t think Goff would have succeeded in Cleveland. Maybe in time. Maybe not. I liked Wentz but would have passed on Goff. They both sure do have some talent.

    Watson, however, may not have. Overly mobile QB’s just don’t last long. Passing on him can’t be judged as a mistake until he can stay healthy.

    I am 50/50 with QB’s just like everyone else. But I really liked Carr and Prescott. FWIW I liked Ponder and Manuel. But I don’t get to interview them or research them or watch endless tape.

    PS: You can have a whole lot of money but if you don’t know how to invest it, then you’re going to end up screwed.

