Hue Jackson won’t “get into” whether Browns’ rebuilding plan is working

The Browns’ rebuilding plan has produced an 0-10 record this season after a 1-15 record last season, and the team remains without a franchise quarterback after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson. Coach Hue Jackson said it’s not his place to judge whether the Browns’ plan is working.

“I really don’t want to get into that,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Again, I think you guys are the best judges of that right now. I think everybody speculates on it. This is what I want to do: I want to coach our football team to get better. My job is to do everything I can to help these players, these coaches be the best they can be and obviously with a 1-24 record, or whatever it is, it’s not been pretty good, so that’s where I’m going to continue to put my focus.”

Although he repeatedly declined to discuss the rebuilding plan, Jackson did confirm the team has one.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam invited Jackson to a meeting last Monday with about 12 players on the leadership council, so ownership could address players’ questions about the plan Jackson didn’t want to discuss.

“That was answered by ownership the other day,” Jackson said. “You guys mentioned the meeting. So whatever that was that they were feeling, I think that group feels better about where they’re headed and what we’re trying to accomplish.”