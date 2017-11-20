Jake Elliott in concussion protocol, Caleb Sturgis could return

Getty Images

The Eagles were without a place kicker for most of Sunday night’s victory over the Cowboys because kicker Jake Elliott was ruled out due to a head injury suffered early in the contest.

On Monday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that Elliott is in the concussion protocol and will need to progress through it before he’ll be eligible to return to action.

They went for it on fourth downs and tried two-point conversions after touchdowns in Dallas while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill handled kickoffs. Should Elliott remain in the protocol through next Sunday’s game against the Bears, they will presumably opt for a replacement with more training as a kicker.

One possibility would be activating Caleb Sturgis from injured reserve as he’s been on long enough to return from the hip injury that led to Elliott’s acquisition before the second game of the year. Pederson indicated was a possibility, but also said that Elliott would be his choice if both were healthy so they’ll likely give it some time before making any call about their kicking situation.