Jake Elliott in concussion protocol, Caleb Sturgis could return

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2017, 12:26 PM EST
The Eagles were without a place kicker for most of Sunday night’s victory over the Cowboys because kicker Jake Elliott was ruled out due to a head injury suffered early in the contest.

On Monday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that Elliott is in the concussion protocol and will need to progress through it before he’ll be eligible to return to action.

They went for it on fourth downs and tried two-point conversions after touchdowns in Dallas while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill handled kickoffs. Should Elliott remain in the protocol through next Sunday’s game against the Bears, they will presumably opt for a replacement with more training as a kicker.

One possibility would be activating Caleb Sturgis from injured reserve as he’s been on long enough to return from the hip injury that led to Elliott’s acquisition before the second game of the year. Pederson indicated was a possibility, but also said that Elliott would be his choice if both were healthy so they’ll likely give it some time before making any call about their kicking situation.

4 responses to “Jake Elliott in concussion protocol, Caleb Sturgis could return

  2. I mean, the kickoffs were fine, they scored TDs and went 3 of 4 on 2pt conversion, and SHOULD have been 4 of 4 if Ertz hadn’t dropped the ball. If you can go 75% on 2pt conversions, you’re way ahead of the game while also getting touchbacks. Looked like the biggest problem wasn’t the distance, but the airtime on kickoffs. The Cowboys were getting to the 30ish with ease.

  3. Elliott has been looking shaky lately so if he can’t go put him on IR and bring Sturgis back and playout the rest of the season with Sturgis. Sturgis has been through high pressure games before so I would trust him more in the playoffs . And then bring them both back in training camp and let the best kicker win.

