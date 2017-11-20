Jameis Winston ruled out for Week 12

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston‘s been in the news for off-field reasons of late and that will continue to be the only area of activity for Winston this week.

Winston has missed the team’s last two games with a right shoulder injury and Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that he’ll miss a third when the Bucs face the Falcons. Koetter said Winston went for another evaluation of the injury on Monday that ended without clearance to throw, which leaves Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm of the offense.

Fitzpatrick was 22-of-37 for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 victory over the Dolphins. That makes two wins in a row for the Buccaneers, who are now 4-6 on the season.

Winston has been accused of groping an Uber driver in Arizona last year. He denied the accusation, but the NFL’s is investigating and it appears there may also be legal proceedings regarding the matter.