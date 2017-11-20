John Harbaugh hopes Breshad Perriman is ticked off

Getty Images

The Ravens made wide receiver Breshad Perriman a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game in Green Bay, which coach John Harbaugh called a “reset” after watching Perriman struggle through the team’s first nine games of the year.

Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, has just seven catches for 54 yards despite playing on more than half the team’s offensive snaps through Week 10. He’s also had several costly drops for Baltimore, which improved to 5-5 with a 23-0 win in Green Bay without Perriman’s assistance.

“He knew the situation, he practiced really hard and really well this week. Breshad Perriman has a lot of character and a lot of talent. It’s like any sport, sometimes you get reset a little bit and get rolling,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to be OK. He’s confident, he’s tough and he wants to do well. He’s probably a little ticked off. I hope he is. I want him to be ticked off. I want him to come out there and show it in the way he practices. He’ll do it.”

While Harbaugh’s comments suggest Perriman will get another look in the lineup, he said he wouldn’t guarantee that look will come against the Texans next Monday night.