John Harbaugh hopes Breshad Perriman is ticked off

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2017, 10:50 AM EST
The Ravens made wide receiver Breshad Perriman a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game in Green Bay, which coach John Harbaugh called a “reset” after watching Perriman struggle through the team’s first nine games of the year.

Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, has just seven catches for 54 yards despite playing on more than half the team’s offensive snaps through Week 10. He’s also had several costly drops for Baltimore, which improved to 5-5 with a 23-0 win in Green Bay without Perriman’s assistance.

“He knew the situation, he practiced really hard and really well this week. Breshad Perriman has a lot of character and a lot of talent. It’s like any sport, sometimes you get reset a little bit and get rolling,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to be OK. He’s confident, he’s tough and he wants to do well. He’s probably a little ticked off. I hope he is. I want him to be ticked off. I want him to come out there and show it in the way he practices. He’ll do it.”

While Harbaugh’s comments suggest Perriman will get another look in the lineup, he said he wouldn’t guarantee that look will come against the Texans next Monday night.

8 responses to “John Harbaugh hopes Breshad Perriman is ticked off

  2. Perriman’s knock when being drafted was lack of concentration and dropped balls. Nothing’s changed. Drop him…you can be as fast as you want, but if you can’t catch a ba;; that hits you right in the hands, you’re useless as a receiver.

  3. Perriman has a freakish combo of size, speed & athleticism. World class athlete. I’ve seen him at open practices do things that few receivers in the history of the game can do.

    And….he has frying pans for hands! Not ideal for a WR.

  7. Long time Lions fan here – as someone who has watched Ebron over the years, it does not matter how much athletic talent one has if you have bad hands. The knock on Ebron was his high drop rate in college, despite his crazy athleticism. Having NFL level hands is something that is not easily taught. Sounds like Perriman is driving BALT fans just as crazy as Ebron has sent Lions fans to the edge.

  8. Bottom line is that he was costing the Ravens games by not only dropping the ball but having several bounce off him for interceptions – big time bad mojo – leave him on the bench for now and next year he only makes the team if he is one of the top 5 or 6 receivers (usually not difficult on a typical Raven’s roster) – and yes Ozzie SUCKS royally at drafting WR’s so stop even trying – BTW how crazy is it that Antonio Brown was a 6th Rounder, never gets hurt, and will be one of the best all time when he is done (and I hate the Steelers)

