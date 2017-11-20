Kirk Cousins frustrated with grounding call officials apparently got wrong

Posted by Charean Williams on November 20, 2017, 4:16 PM EST
Kirk Cousins was not pressured when officials flagged him for intentional grounding late in Sunday’s loss to the Saints, and the rule requires that the passer face “an imminent loss of yardage because of pressure from the defense,” via Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

Thus, officials appear to have erred after Cousins took the snap at the New Orleans 34 with 31 seconds left in regulation, turned to the sideline and heaved the ball out of bounds. After the penalty, on second-and-20 with the clock running, Cousins was sacked and fumbled as time expired. New Orleans won in overtime.

Cousins said the league admitting referee Walt Coleman was wrong won’t help Washington now.

“The letter to Bruce Allen, or whatever they do to say ‘we’re sorry, wrong call,’ or whatever it may be, you know, it’s tough,” Cousins said Monday on 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier during his weekly segment. “Because there’s nobody bringing that up in February and March when we’re making decisions about which direction to go with the organization.

“That’s the kind of thing that, we appreciate the clarification, but it really doesn’t do much. I mean, this is our careers. This is our livelihood. This is what we do. It just is frustrating when a letter is really all you get, when it has such a major impact on the direction of our lives, when we’re in it and doing it every day.”

Cousins said the play call was a designed run, but coach Jay Gruden killed it when he saw the defense. That left Cousins, with no timeouts, to try to get rid of the ball and save as much time as possible.

“The whole point we’re calling a run is to run it,” Cousins said. “If we want to throw it, we’d call a pass. I’m at the line of scrimmage and I see Jay kind of on the sidelines, and I see what I think to be in the noise. I mean, I can’t really hear him, but I see him say ‘throw it.’ And I’m assuming what he meant is the play’s dead; the run’s not going to work. If anything, we’re going to lose yards, and right now, on the 34-yard line, yards are precious.

“And I’m thinking, well, [Jamison] Crowder and [Josh] Doctson are over there. If I literally just throw it over their heads, they’re in the area; they’re eligible receivers. Not to mention, if I’m not under pressure, it’s not intentional grounding, because I’m not really at risk of a sack, so I can just throw it in their general direction, and because I’m not under pressure and because they’re in the area, it won’t matter. And you saw what happened.”

  2. what almost every redskins fans sees! when the game is in his hands kirk cousins will wet the bed. Skip Bayless is right on the money with this guy!

  4. If the NFL wants to get its viewer numbers back up, they could start by having players on the field determine who wins and loses. Right now, most games are up to the referees. One bad call here and there, in a league where most teams are in the middle (in terms of quality) means that referees are determining the outcome of most games.

  5. When that play happened, I was thinking the same thing that it isn’t intentional grounding if the QB is not under pressure, which he wasn’t. Brutal call.

  6. Redskins got screwed. But honestly made enough mistake in the last three minutes so that I don’t think we can complain all that much about the botched call. Refs should be held accountable though

  10. If that would have been Brees and the Saints, the flag would have been picked up.

    It’s unfortunate for the Redskins, but they put themselves in that position in the first place.

  11. Translation: “We were unprepared to run the right play.” Looks like the Saints were though. It’s easy to blame the refs, but how about giving the Saints credit for having the right defense called and forcing you into doing something you didn’t want to do. And news flash: Saints were coming after you…”imminent loss” seems to be a judgement call in my opinion.

  12. If Kirk is admitting he wanted to abort the called run play and stop the clock why not just ground it like everyone else does by spiking it right in front of him? Refs may have blown the call but only the Redskins could screw this up. Also they would have had a timeout left had they not challenged an obvious catch.

