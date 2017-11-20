Leonard Fournette expects ankle to be issue for rest of season

AP

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette may not like playing in the cold, but you wouldn’t know it from watching him in Cleveland on Sunday.

Fournette ran 28 times for 111 yards against a Browns run defense that was among the league’s stingiest heading into Week 11. Fournette’s work in the 19-7 Jags win also came despite an ankle injury that limited him in practice for two days and kept him sidelined entirely on Friday.

Fournette has been dealing with the ankle issue for several weeks and it’s not one he expects will go away before his rookie season comes to an end, which means future practice weeks will probably look like the last one.

“The best way for me to get it healed is to rest and I don’t have that much time,” Fournette said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I just have to keep working on getting my ankle back — that’s all. I think [coach Doug Marrone] and running backs coach [Tyrone Wheatley] have a great plan throughout the week to keep me fresh. That’s about it.”

Given the importance of the run game to the Jaguars’ offense, anything the team can do to get Fournette in the lineup on Sundays will be worthwhile.