Mike Davis out with groin injury

AP

Running back Mike Davis waited a long time to make his Seahawks’ debut. It didn’t last long.

Davis, promoted from the practice squad last week, had six carries for 18 yards and two catches for 41 yards before leaving with a groin injury. He sat on the bench, a towel over his head and became emotional as teammates offered their condolences.

He will not return.

Davis, a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2015, played eight games for San Francisco last season. He had 19 carries for 50 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks claimed him off waivers in May, and he had 106 yards on 24 carries in the preseason.