Mike Mularkey wants officials held accountable publicly

Getty Images

On Monday, Titans coach Mike Mularkey called for the league to hold officials accountable publicly, urging the NFL to “say it like it is, quit hiding things.”

Mularkey’s irritation stemmed from referee Ronald Torbert and his crew’s mistake at the end of the first half Thursday, which led to a Steelers field goal. Titans defensive back Adoree' Jackson forced an Antonio Brown fumble, which Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant recovered 10 yards downfield. The “Holy Roller” rule prohibits the offensive team from advancing a fumble in the final 2 minutes of either half or overtime — and on fourth down anytime — unless the fumbling player recovers it.

The Steelers failed to gain another yard and kicked a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in the half.

“You just want to see people held accountable as coaches and players are every Sunday,” Mularkey said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “What happened after the fact? I know they’re graded just like we are. You want to know what happens when you make a mistake like that? That could have been the difference in the game, a field goal at the time.

“I just want everybody held accountable.”

After calling for transparency in the review process, Mularkey was asked whether a grade that results in a lesser playoff assignment or no playoff assignment amount to the same consequence that players and coaches face for their errors.

“I’ve got to be careful; that’s the way it is,” Mularkey said. “That’s the situation, can’t talk about it.”