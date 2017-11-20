Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills had a hard time blocking Chargers DE Joey Bosa.

Who should the Dolphins play at quarterback?

Patriots WR Brandin Cooks had a big day against the Raiders.

What can we learn about the Jets over the final six weeks of the year?

A highlight reel catch by WR Mike Wallace helped put the finishing touches on a Ravens victory.

A win on Sunday and the Browns next on the schedule has the Bengals sticking around the playoff chase.

The Browns missed opportunities against the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Steelers see room for improvement coming off their best outing of the year.

LB Jadeveon Clowney came up big for the Texans.

Has WR Chester Rogers made himself part of the Colts’ future?

LB Telvin Smith led the way for the Jaguars defense.

What will the impact of Thursday’s loss be on the Titans?

It had been a long time since the Broncos lost a home game to the Bengals.

More than a few people wondered if the Chiefs would look to Patrick Mahomes after Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen dedicated his big day to his grandfather.

Said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio of the team’s playoff chances after their latest loss, “We’re professionals and to me, so long as you have hope, you keep your hope, you keep hope alive. So, we’ll continue to scratch and claw and fight for everything we can.”

Said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, “There are no excuses. We’re not saying injuries or none of that is bothering us. We just have to execute plays better.”

WR Roger Lewis came up with a big play for the Giants.

The Eagles run game got going after a slow start.

Another week, another major injury for the Redskins.

A missed field goal by Connor Barth kept the Bears from sending Sunday’s game to overtime.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell sent some praise in K Matt Prater‘s direction.

The Packers defense didn’t make “impactful plays” against the Ravens.

The Vikings were able to hold Todd Gurley in check during Sunday’s win.

The Falcons took a last look back at the Georgia Dome.

There wasn’t much help for the Panthers’ playoff chances during their bye week.

The Saints’ running back duo continues to impress.

TE O.J. Howard played a big role in Sunday’s Buccaneers win.

A couple of fourth-quarter plays helped seal the Cardinals’ fate.

Sunday was a rough day for Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

The 49ers locker room didn’t break apart during their nine-game losing streak.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman weighed in on Nathan Peterman‘s five interceptions for the Bills.