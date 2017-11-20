Nathan Peterman: I have never experienced something like this

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman said he has “never experienced something like this.” Of course, neither had anyone else.

Peterman was the first quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to throw at least five interceptions in a first half, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I’ve had tough games before and coach always says you never lose, you learn,” Peterman said, via Matthew Fairburn of nyup.com. “That will be my mindset moving forward. I am going to learn a lot from this and make sure that it never happens again.”

The question is: Will he ever get another chance? Despite coach Sean McDermott’s declaration afterward that he will “evaluate” his starting quarterback situation for next week, he cannot throw Peterman back out there.

Peterman was 6-of-14 for 66 yards and five interceptions before Tyrod Taylor replaced him. The fifth-round pick clearly was not prepared for his first NFL start.

“I was really just trusting God honestly,” Peterman said. “Sometimes you just do not really understand why things happen. I have to trust in a higher power. I think my relationship with God helps a lot with that.

“I am prepared and I watch film all week. I can definitely see what my teammates can do out there. They are talented. The whole NFL is talented. I felt prepared and now I just need to play better.”