No ligament damage in Kelvin Benjamin’s knee

The state of the quarterback position was the dominant topic in Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s press conference on Monday afternoon, but he did give updates on a couple of injured players.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was carted off the field with a knee injury during Sunday’s 54-24 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles and went for an MRI Monday to assess the damage.

McDermott said that the tests showed that Benjamin, who had a torn ACL in 2015, did not suffer any damage to the ligaments in the knee. He added that the wideout was still being evaluated and didn’t lay out any projected timetable for when he might be able to return to the lineup.

Safety Micah Hyde also hurt his knee during the game. McDermott said Monday that Hyde “checked out fine.”