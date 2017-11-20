Packers running back arrested, before he made his first start

Getty Images

Packers rookie running back Aaron Jones was apparently getting high even before he got elevated to the starting lineup.

According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jones was charged on Oct. 2, just before he made his first start against the Cowboys Oct. 8.

Jones was arrested after a traffic stop, during which he admitted smoking marijuana. He pleaded not guilty to charges of speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system, according to court records.

There was no previous report of the charges. He was stopped at 11:37 a.m. on Oct. 1 (it was after their Thursday night win over the Bears, so Sunday Morning Coming Down may or may not have been on the radio), and was clocked doing 79 mph in a 55-mph zone. The incident report said the officer observed Jones having bloodshot eyes, and that Jones admitted he smoked after breakfast.

The arrest will earn him greater scrutiny under the league’s substance abuse program, and potential suspension.

He ran for 125 yards against the Cowboys in his first start, and 131 against the Saints two weeks later, but he suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss a few more weeks.