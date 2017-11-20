Panthers get Ryan Kalil back on practice field, along with Greg Olsen

Getty Images

The Panthers have had some bad luck with injuries, but they could be getting closer to getting some key parts back on the field.

In addition to the anticipated return of tight end Greg Olsen, the Panthers had center Ryan Kalil on the practice field today, along with wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

Olsen’s eligible to return this week against the Jets, after breaking his foot in Week Two.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Kalil took some snaps during the portion of practice open to the media. He’s played in just two games this year because of a neck issue. They could use him this week, since backup center Tyler Larsen wasn’t able to finish their last game because of a foot issue, and was apparently on a bike during practice.

Bill Voth of the team’s official website noted that Byrd was on the field with a soft cast on his left arm and a helmet. He can begin practicing today and would be eligible to return in Week 13. Byrd could replace some of the straight-line speed the Panthers lost when rookie Curtis Samuel was placed on IR with an ankle injury.