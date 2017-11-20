Report: Kenny Clark has a high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark had to be carted off with an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, but the early indication is that he did not suffer a season-ending injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clark suffered a high ankle sprain. He is expected to miss some time as a result of the injury, but Rapoport reports he should be back before the year is over.

Clark was injured in the fourth quarter of the game. After the game was over, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix called Ravens center Ryan Jensen “trash” and a “dirty player” for hitting Clark when already was already down on his knees during the play.

Clark, a first-round pick by the Packers in 2016, has 32 tackles and a forced fumble in 10 starts for the Packers this season.