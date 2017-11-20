Robert Woods in a sling, and Rams secondary is ailing

Getty Images

The Rams left Minnesota with a loss, and with a sizeable list of injuries.

Via the Los Angeles Times, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods left the locker room in a sling, after injuring his left shoulder late in yesterday’s loss to the Vikings. The injury isn’t believed to be serious, but coach Sean McVay didn’t have an update after the game.

“It happened so late in the game, we’re not exactly sure,” McVay said.

Prior to the injury, he was the Ram having a good day, with eight receptions for 81 yards. He leads the team with 47 receptions, for 703 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams also finished the game without cornerbacks Kayvon Webster and Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Webster’s in the concussion protocol, and Robey-Coleman left with a thigh injury.

In their absence, the Rams were forced to play rookie Dominique Hatfield and second-year corner Blake Countess, and that was part of the reason Vikings quarterback Case Keenum was able to have such success.