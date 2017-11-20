Saints bringing back cornerback Sterling Moore

Getty Images

The Saints are rolling, and playing suddenly acceptable defense.

But they’re also suffering some hits, and bringing in reinforcements.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are bringing back cornerback Sterling Moore. He was released in October, but they obviously feel like they need the depth there.

Star rookie Marshon Lattimore left yesterday’s comeback win over Washington with an ankle injury, tried to come back, but only lasted one play. There was no indication it was long-term, but if they’re bringing in help they’re clearly concerned about having enough bodies for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The Saints also lost pass-rusher Alex Okafor to a torn Achilles, taking some of the shine off their eight-game winning streak.