The Saints have won eight in a row, and seemingly hit no speedbumps along the way.

They may have just hit one.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, pass-rusher Alex Okafor suffered a torn Achilles and is lost for the season.

Okafor was carted off late during yesterday’s win over Washington.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason from Arizona, Okafor had 4.5 sacks and was part of a defensive revival that has the Saints playing at a different level.