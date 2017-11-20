Sean McDermott “still evaluating” quarterbacks

Bills coach Sean McDermott said last Monday that Tyrod Taylor would start against the Chargers in Week 11 before changing his mind and announcing that fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman would start on Wednesday.

McDermott isn’t going to be going back on his Monday proclamation this week. After Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half and got benched in Sunday’s 54-24 loss to the Chargers, McDermott said he had to evaluate both quarterbacks before naming a starter for next weekend’s game against the Chiefs. On Monday, he said he was “still evaluating” and made no announcement about the starter.

McDermott did reiterate that he is not second-guessing his decision to make a quarterback change and that he hasn’t lost faith in Peterman as a result of Peterman’s performance.

“One game is not going to define Nathan or Nathan’s career,” McDermott said. “Young players go through it. I own the decision. I don’t regret the decision, I regret the result. There are other hands in the result. I’m confident in Nathan and his mental toughness.”

McDermott was also asked if he can continue to sell the notion that the team is working to both win now and win down the road if he goes back to Peterman. McDermott didn’t exactly answer that question, but showed he’ll keep selling the same idea.

“Well, we’re building,” McDermott said. “This is part of the growth process. You go through these pains. It burns. It burns hard. You don’t want that result that we had yesterday. Every decision we make is about winning now and winning in the future.”

McDermott did say that he thought Peterman made some “pretty darn good” plays when he wasn’t giving the ball to the Chargers, although it remains to be seen if there were enough of them to get another try.

35 responses to "Sean McDermott "still evaluating" quarterbacks

  3. Wow. If they were looking to put in a new QB why did they wait until the 5th round to draft one? I heard him refer to Derek Carr. Derek Carr was not the 8th QB in his draft.

  5. Great as a defensive coordinator, but McDermott’s decision making as a head coach will be heavily scrutinized, moving forward. He earned it. He should have gotten this incredibly stupid decision off his plate, but instead he digs in after 5 ints in one half of football.

    In the thick of a playoff run, he risks losing this team forever. Commonsense says, give the ball to Taylor and slide to the back, hoping no one sees you. Dating back to the 60’s, I can’t think of a worse call by a HC.

  9. Seems like maybe they were winning too much and that would have made it harder to rebuild and to pull the plug on Taylor so they pressured the coach into starting Peterman.

    Now, the coach has to support Peterman and his decision. He shouldn’t have pulled him in the second half.

    The Bills now have a history of doing this. First with Taylor last season and now with Taylor this season.

    Too bad Taylor doesn’t seem to inspire the confidence people like to see from a starting/franchise QB – at least those people in Buffalo.

  10. If I’m Tyrod, I’m calling my real estate agent and having them start checking on real estate in Denver, Arizona, and NYC (Jets or Giants). McDermott clearly hates Taylor and doesn’t want him as the QB. Bills gonna Bill.

  13. Shouldn’t bench your starting qb unless the backup has proven they can do a better job, or the season is lost–neither of those things occured, which did not necessitate a change.

  14. With how many stupid and shocking moves my bills have made this season, I would put my money on Peterman starting again. And as I see all of the talent we gave away succeeding with some of the NFLs best teams this year, I can’t help but feel sorry for myself as a bills fan. And then to make matters worse we find out our coach is so pig headed that he can’t own his horrible mistake which definitely does not bode well for the future. Yeah, he came in and gave away half the team, but I still want him and beane fired. Rather let anyone else work with our 2 first rounders and 2 second rounders in next years draft. McDermott and beane have already completely lost the team and it’s fans

  15. Even if replacing Taylor was the long term solution, which was not, why put a rookie QB against a better than average defense on the road? McDermott lost the locker way, no way to turn this around. He essentially admitted that his starting QB (Taylor) is a bad QB while proving that the backup is also bad, what’s left then?

  17. The Bills never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.

    On track for the playoffs until they impose a brain-dead QB change. I almost feel sorry for Bills fans. Time to protest and burn that City to the ground.

    Ooops, too late it already happened years ago. Sad.

  18. Uhh…correction Coach McDermott. One half won’t define his career…he didn’t get to play an entire game cause, well, if you recall…you benched him before he could throw 5 more in the second half.

  19. As a Pats fan, you’ve always got your eyes peeled to see what the Bills/Fins/Jets might have up their sleeves. The Bills and McDermott were really giving me some concern earlier this year. But hahahahahha, after this decision…as someone else said: Bills gonna Bills.

  20. We need to be careful with Peterman. Another outing like yesterday, and he can be Trent Edwards 2.0

    Remember, Edwards had the Bills at 5-1 and an early MVP canidate. Until a game against the Cardnials. And Karlos Dansby knocked him out! Trent was BROKEN by that hit….He became gun shy, afraid of hits. He became “Captain Checkdown”

    If McDermott is not careful, he could RUIN this kid. It’s gotta be a damaging blow to his mental capacity! Joey Bosa even said that he feel’s sorry for the kid! But once they saw the fear (assuming after the pick 6), they blitzed EVERY DOWN!

  21. With the Bills 7 picks in the first 4 rounds, we should draft 7 QB’s!

    Hold an “Ultimate Cage Match Training camp”, and who ever walks out of the cage is the starter! We need to draft 2-3 QB’s EVERY YEAR TILL WE FIND THE GUY

  22. McDermott should evaluate himself as a head coach for such a bad decision. Basically gave the game to the Chargers.

  26. Who is this guy kidding? Doubling down on a disaster like Peterman’s debut to stay the course is idiocy. You don’t even need to admit it publicly, everyone knows it was a terrible decision, don’t compound it and move forward. When you find yourself in a hole quit digging, right?

    The Bills are in the hunt to break the longest NFL playoff drought, and McDermott would have his name on that if they can sneak in. Sticking to your guns and benching a serviceable veteran in favor of an ill prepared rookie is asinine.

  29. McDermott is following the Ken Whisenhunt/Tom Cable model of coaching and where are they now… no longer head coaching lol 😝

  30. Yeah, lets put in a 5th round QB, when we are in the middle of the playoff hunt. That should help

    News flash…Taylor was a 6th round pick and has 7 years “experience” or should I say fear of throwing. Little difference between 5 stacks, 5 three and outs, and 5 interceptions. Except, Peterman is a rookie who can/will learn. Taylor isn’t going to change. You could see him revert to typical Taylor, yesterday. He cannot execute the game plan the Bills want to employ. He can’t read a defense and prefers to run vs. pass. If he threw as many times as he’s supposed in the called plays, he’d have the 5 INTs, 5 sacks, AND 5 three and outs.

  31. McDermott is the dumbest coach in the nfl. The bills own a wildcard spot,Taylor is playing good football with 11 tds and only 3 ints. Wtf is the coach doing? He needs to be drug tested or concussion tested. If the bills miss the playoffs with a weak afc this year, McDermott needs to be fired for ruining the season. That’s the worst coaching I’ve ever seen and he’s a quitter. The bills deserve better coaching. They can still make the playoffs if that joke of a coach goes back to Taylor. Regardless, the coach should be fired at end of the season. Worst coach ever.

  32. Ownership had to have put some pressure on him…decision makes no sense…defensive orientated HC with a QB that protects the ball seems like a perfect fit.

    As for ownership…take a look and see what the Sabres have done since they took the reigns.

    Hint to Sean…have your resume ready to go they like to replace coaches…

  33. You need to be careful with Peterman? WHY! He’s a bum. Good grief.

    Tyrod is the Trent Edwards in your story. HE just had the Bills in playoff contention. Peterman is a never-was. I wish him best, but nothing anyone has seen shows that he should be in consideration for anything right now.

    Bills are just dysfunctional.

  34. Deshon Kizer leads the NFL in interceptions for the season with 14. The Bills owe it to Peterman to start him next week and see if he can get there.

  35. I feel sorry for Bills fans. I’m sure they had hope that the new coaching staff would be better than all the previous staffs that never produced anything, but it doesn’t appear that’s the case. McDermott seems totally clueless and benching Tyrod Taylor for Nathan Peterman is one of the most mystifying moronic coaching decisions I’ve ever seen. And despite Peterman having one of the worst starts EVER for a quarterback, McDermott is still trying to defend the decision? The Bills would have been better off keeping Rex for another year. Even he wouldn’t have done something this stupid.

