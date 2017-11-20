Sean McDermott “still evaluating” quarterbacks

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott said last Monday that Tyrod Taylor would start against the Chargers in Week 11 before changing his mind and announcing that fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman would start on Wednesday.

McDermott isn’t going to be going back on his Monday proclamation this week. After Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half and got benched in Sunday’s 54-24 loss to the Chargers, McDermott said he had to evaluate both quarterbacks before naming a starter for next weekend’s game against the Chiefs. On Monday, he said he was “still evaluating” and made no announcement about the starter.

McDermott did reiterate that he is not second-guessing his decision to make a quarterback change and that he hasn’t lost faith in Peterman as a result of Peterman’s performance.

“One game is not going to define Nathan or Nathan’s career,” McDermott said. “Young players go through it. I own the decision. I don’t regret the decision, I regret the result. There are other hands in the result. I’m confident in Nathan and his mental toughness.”

McDermott was also asked if he can continue to sell the notion that the team is working to both win now and win down the road if he goes back to Peterman. McDermott didn’t exactly answer that question, but showed he’ll keep selling the same idea.

“Well, we’re building,” McDermott said. “This is part of the growth process. You go through these pains. It burns. It burns hard. You don’t want that result that we had yesterday. Every decision we make is about winning now and winning in the future.”

McDermott did say that he thought Peterman made some “pretty darn good” plays when he wasn’t giving the ball to the Chargers, although it remains to be seen if there were enough of them to get another try.