Steelers’ Marcus Gilbert hit with four-game PED suspension

Getty Images

The Steelers will be without their starting right tackle for the next four games.

Marcus Gilbert has been suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the NFL announced today.

“We are disappointed that Marcus Gilbert has been suspended four games for using performance-enhancing substances. He will not appeal the NFL’s decision,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “The suspension is effective immediately, and he will not be permitted in the building until after the suspension has concluded following our game on Dec. 17.”

The suspension continues a difficult season for Gilbert: He started the first two games of the year, then missed three games with a hamstring injury, returned for one game, missed two more games with a hamstring injury, returned for two games, and now will miss four games because of a suspension.