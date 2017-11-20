Terrelle Pryor having ankle surgery

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor‘s disappointing 2017 continues.

Pryor will have arthroscopic ankle surgery today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. There’s no word on how long he’ll be out.

That’s the latest setback for Pryor in a season in which he signed a one-year contract with the hopes that he could prove himself and score big in free agency next year. After breaking out with a 1,000-yard season in Cleveland in 2016, Pryor has just 240 receiving yards in Washington this year.

Pryor has been phased out of the offense in favor of Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant anyway, so his absence won’t be a big loss for Washington.