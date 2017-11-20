Terry Glenn dies in car accident

Getty Images

According to multiple reports, longtime NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died Monday morning at the age of 43 due to injuries suffered in a car accident.

Glenn grew up in Columbus, Ohio and stayed in town to star at Ohio State before being drafted seventh overall in the 1996 draft. He got off to a rocky start with then-coach Bill Parcells because Parcells referred to Glenn as “she,” but he caught 90 passes for 1,132 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie to help the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.

Glenn would have two more strong seasons with the Patriots and caught Tom Brady‘s first NFL touchdown pass in 2001, but saw his time in New England end as a healthy scratch after disputes with Bill Belichick. He spent one year with the Packers and then reunited with Parcells in Dallas.

The Cowboys years featured two more 1,000-yard seasons for Glenn in 2005 and 2006, but a knee injury limited him to one game in 2007. That was the final game of Glenn’s career and he retired with 593 passes, 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Our condolences to Glenn’s family and friends on their loss.