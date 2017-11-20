Tom Savage credits “mental toughness” for improved results

Getty Images

The Texans won on Sunday for the first time since quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with torn ACL and the play of Watson’s replacement played a big role in that.

It looked like Tom Savage was on track for another rough day as a lost fumble and an interception in the first half both led to Cardinals touchdowns that put Arizona up 14-10 at halftime. In his last two starts, mistakes snowballed but Sunday saw Savage rebound to open the second half with his second touchdown pass of the day and avoid other mistakes as the Texans ground game got going for two more touchdowns.

“I think it was mental toughness, blocking out the noise all week,” Savage said of his turnaround, via the Houston Chronicle. “The guys rallied around me, made some big plays for me. The offensive line played their tails off.”

The next two weeks will determine if there’s any light left at the end of the playoff tunnel for the Texans. They’ll be at Baltimore next Monday and at Tennessee in Week 13 for games against teams with better records who the Texans will need to leap over in order to have any hope of making the postseason.