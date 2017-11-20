Trump calls on NFL to suspend Marshawn Lynch

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 20, 2017, 6:47 AM EST
President Trump is calling on the NFL to suspend Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who sat during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Sunday’s game but stood for the Mexican national anthem, which was played because the game took place in Mexico City.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized NFL players who do not stand for the national anthem, took to Twitter on Monday morning and ripped Lynch for his actions before Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down,” Trump wrote.

Some NFL players also kneeled for the U.S. anthem but stood for “God Save the Queen” when the NFL played games in London. Trump did not address the matter then.

  2. Lynch has said I the past that he always sat for the anthem and that this wasnt anything new for him. But to sit for the national anthem then stand for the Mexican anthem flies in the face of his previous comments. He’s always been a guy that gets off by being non-conforming. I don’t think you can single him out and suspend him though. I also don’t think it’s a coincidence the raiders are struggling this year. He’s very divisive in the locker room. Just karma baby !

