49ers waive Datone Jones

Defensive lineman Datone Jones‘ stay with the 49ers lasted less than a month.

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Jones. They’re the third team to part ways with Jones this year as the Vikings dropped him in September after signing him as a free agent in March and the Lions did the same in October after Jones spent a week on the roster.

The 2013 first-round pick of the Packers played in three games for the 49ers and recorded six tackles. He’ll move on in hopes of finding a lasting home, although this year’s experience suggests that might not be a sure thing.

Jones’ departure comes a day after the 49ers claimed Sheldon Day off of waivers. They’re also on track to get Tank Carradine back from injured reserve as another piece on the defensive line.