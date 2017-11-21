Aaron Jones on his arrest: I made a mistake and take full responsibility

Getty Images

Aaron Jones wouldn’t answer questions about his Oct. 2 arrest, but the Packers rookie running back did apologize in a statement Tuesday.

“I owe an apology to my family, teammates, coaches, the fans and the Packers organization,” Jones said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I made a mistake, and I take full responsibility for it, and it won’t happen again. I can’t speak on it because it’s an ongoing legal matter.”

Six days before his first start, Jones was arrested after a traffic stop. He pleaded not guilty to charges of speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system, according to court records.

He has rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries this season.