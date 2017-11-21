Bengals re-sign Pat Sims, waive Josh Tupou

Getty Images

The Bengals re-signed defensive tackle Pat Sims on Tuesday. They waived defensive tackle Josh Tupou in a corresponding move.

Cincinnati waived Sims on Saturday, and he cleared waivers Monday. The 10-year veteran has played in eight games this year, with seven starts, and has made 19 tackles.

Tupou, a rookie out of the University of Colorado, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent after this year’s draft. He was on the practice squad until the Bengals promoted him Nov. 11.

He played against the Titans two weeks ago but recorded no statistics and was inactive last week against Denver.