Bill Belichick not a fan of international games, or volcanoes

Getty Images

Some Patriots players were eager to take in the sights of a foreign country this weekend.

Coach Bill Belichick, as you might imagine, was not as enthusiastic about the disruption to his schedule.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Belichick said during his weekly appearance on WEEI that the win over the Raiders was nice, but the bother of it was something he might have preferred to avoid.

“Personally I wouldn’t be in any big rush to do it again,” Belichick said. “It’s a long way to go for a game. There’s a lot in terms of all the logistics of it. They are not used to having an NFL team, so you have to go in there and handle a lot of the logistics. It took a lot of manpower, a lot of hours, a lot of energy out of our organization to do that. We are exhausted from the trip.”

The Patriots arrived home early Monday morning, and they were weary after more than a week on the road. They practiced last week at the Air Force Academy after beating the Broncos the previous Sunday night.

“It was a good trip but it took a lot out of us,” Belichick said. “It’s a lot. We spent a lot of time talking about altitude, about hydration, about food, water, training elements — much more so than, say, Denver. Pick another city that has some similarities, but it is quite a bit different.

“We dealt with it. Players did a great job dealing with all the challenges we had to deal with. I think we’re fortunate there was no volcano eruptions or earthquakes, or anything else while we were down there. You have two NFL franchises in an area that I don’t know how stable the geological plates that were below us [were], but nothing happened, so that was good.”

Of course, the league’s going back to Mexico City once a year through at least 2021. There were concerns about Estadio Azteca after a September earthquake in the area, but the building was deemed safe. And vulcanology and seismology are apparently things Belichick doesn’t want to have to worry about when formulating future game plans.