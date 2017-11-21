Browns are terrible against the spread, too

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 21, 2017, 2:12 PM EST
The Browns are, for the second year in a row, the worst team in the NFL. But they’re also, for the second year in a row, the worst team in the NFL to bet on.

The Browns are an NFL-worst 2-8 against the spread this year. They were also an NFL-worst 3-12-1 against the spread last year. As bad as the Browns are, they’re consistently even worse than the oddsmakers think they’ll be. No matter how high the point spread, the Browns find a way to under-perform it.

That happened on Sunday against the Jaguars, who were favored by 7.5 points. Cleveland was down just 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter, and the Browns +7.5 was looking like a pretty good bet. But DeShone Kizer had three turnovers in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars got nine points off those three turnovers, and Jacksonville ended up covering the point spread with a 19-7 win.

Bad teams aren’t always bad against the spread. The 49ers have this year’s second-worst record at 1-9, but they’re 5-5 against the spread. The 0-16 Lions of 2008 went 7-9 against the spread. Bad teams aren’t always bad bets, but the Browns are just a special kind of bad.

  5. It has been said countless times, but I sincerely feel terrible for Browns fans. At the very least, you deserve a competitive football team. 1 and 26, is it? Ugh….

  6. Just means that there are a lot of degenerate gamblers in Vegas that bet the Browns with their heart instead of their heads. Browns fans are so loyal, they won’t even put Steelers players on their Fantasy roster and have at least 2 Browns players on their team no matter how bad they are. Browns fans needs a big statue built that salutes the fan not a player statue. We at least deserve that.

  8. Last year it fell to the out of the running Chargers to do the right thing and give the Browns a late season win. This year the Bears will probably have to do it as a Christmas gift on Dec. 24. But eventually the league will have to grapple with the fact it apparently does have the power to oust an owner for the good of the league but has let the Browns molder in this semi-indicted twilight for years.

  11. But being 62 million under the cap they are going to sign all kinds of free agents ………….hehehehe. Even numbered year coming up so it’s time to change the GM and coach again because that has worked so well.

    I honestly would have guessed they’ve been the worst team for more than 1.5 years in a row. My guess would have been 3 or 4

