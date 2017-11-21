Browns sign Justin Currie, promote Tyrone Holmes

Getty Images

The Browns signed defensive back Justin Currie and promoted defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they placed defensive linemen Jamie Meder and Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

Meder has a high-ankle sprain and Ogbah a broken foot.

The Giants originally signed Currie as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Currie spent the first four weeks of the 2016 season on the Browns’ practice squad.

Holmes originally was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016. He joined the Browns off waivers after final roster cuts.

Holmes appeared in 11 games with tackles and a sack last season. He played in one game with the Browns this season and spent eight weeks on their practice squad.

The team also announced it signed defensive back Jacob Hagen to the practice squad.

