Browns’ woes are starting to impact attendance

Getty Images

The Factory of Sadness is losing customers.

With one win in the first 26 games of the latest reboot, Browns fans are getting to the point where they’ve had enough.

According to Kevin Kleps of Crain’s Cleveland Business, via SportsBusiness Journal, the team’s performance has begun to impact attendance. Despite an announced crowd of 57,003 for Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Kleps write that the team “might be fortunate to have had 40,000 people” present.

According to the report, the Browns have routinely had announced attendance of 60,000 or less, a trend that hasn’t occurred since before the team returned as an expansion franchise in 1999.

Coincidentally (or not), owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam recently met with players to seek their input regarding possible changes to the team. Coach Hue Jackson attended; executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown didn’t. And all that that implies.

Whatever the Browns do the rest of the way — and an 0-16 season remains possible — changes are coming for the Browns. What they are and when they may happen remains to be seen.

And then the question will be whether those changes will have enough of an impact on Browns fans to get them to support the team, again.