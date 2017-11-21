Bruce Arians changes course, rejects blame for fateful call

Getty Images

After Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Texans came to an end, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he “cost our team the game” by calling for an Adrian Peterson run on fourth-and-one from his own 34-yard-line while down three with over six minutes left in the game.

Peterson was stuffed and the Texans scored a touchdown on the next play to account for their final margin of victory. Arians said the team should have punted “in retrospect,” but Arians revealed on Monday that he thought better of that assessment after watching tape of the game.

“The fourth-down call, I take all that s–t back I said yesterday,” Arians said, via the Arizona Republic. “That was a damn good call, and we busted an assignment at the point of attack. That was an easy pickup. Goody [offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin] had a hell of a play designed, we called it and we busted an assignment. They did not whup us up there. We just turned them loose, the interior of our offensive line. So, I take everything I said back.”

Coaches often say they have to look at the tape before they offer any concrete assessments of how their team played, but, honest or otherwise, it’s unusual to hear a coach use a film session to take the spotlight off of them and put it back on their players.