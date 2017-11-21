Cardinals adding a wideout from the practice squad

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians expressed dissatisfaction with the play of the team’s wide receivers after Sunday’s loss to the Texans and General Manager Steve Keim followed that up on Monday by saying the team was looking at possible additions to the roster.

Keim said on Arizona Sports 98.7 that the team has “to try to do the best we can to put some players on the field that are going to make the plays when given an opportunity.” They’ve talked about giving rookie Chad Williams a chance to do that and it appears that a member of their practice squad will also be getting a look.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will be promoting Carlton Agudosi to the 53-man roster.

Agudosi drew praise over the offseason for his work in practice with the Cardinals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent despite mediocre numbers while at Rutgers. He had four catches for 52 yards in the preseason.