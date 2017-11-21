Cardinals adding a wideout from the practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2017, 1:50 PM EST
Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians expressed dissatisfaction with the play of the team’s wide receivers after Sunday’s loss to the Texans and General Manager Steve Keim followed that up on Monday by saying the team was looking at possible additions to the roster.

Keim said on Arizona Sports 98.7 that the team has “to try to do the best we can to put some players on the field that are going to make the plays when given an opportunity.” They’ve talked about giving rookie Chad Williams a chance to do that and it appears that a member of their practice squad will also be getting a look.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will be promoting Carlton Agudosi to the 53-man roster.

Agudosi drew praise over the offseason for his work in practice with the Cardinals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent despite mediocre numbers while at Rutgers. He had four catches for 52 yards in the preseason.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Cardinals adding a wideout from the practice squad

  4. Did any hear Arians press conference on Monday, the day after the game?? He literally said “I take everything I said back from yesterday. The loss wasn’t my fault, the guys up front turned a defender loose. Has we blocked it right it would’ve been a great call” (Obviously Im paraphrasing). Is there any coach in the league who blames his players more than Bruce Arians??

  5. _______________________________________________________

    playedthegame32 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 2:21 pm
    Did any hear Arians press conference on Monday, the day after the game?? He literally said “I take everything I said back from yesterday. The loss wasn’t my fault, the guys up front turned a defender loose. Has we blocked it right it would’ve been a great call” (Obviously Im paraphrasing). Is there any coach in the league who blames his players more than Bruce Arians??

    _______________________________________________________________

    No, there isn’t any coach in the league, or association, or school, or sandlot, or parking lot in any sport you can name that blames his players more than Arians.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!