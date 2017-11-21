Chris Johnson criticizes Cardinals on social media

Getty Images

Chris Johnson has become one of the Cardinals’ biggest critics since he lost his job to Adrian Peterson on Oct. 10. He criticized the team’s play calling and offensive line play after Arizona’s 31-21 loss to Houston.

Johnson’s Twitter rant this week has included: “There is no blocking up front in the running game. There is no way u call that play when the game is on the line. Go to what’s working throw It to #FITZ11” as well as “AZ looking for new receivers I hope they are looking for lineman as well something that will actually help the team this time.”

Johnson also has engaged with fans on social media, calling them “clueless” for blaming him for the Cardinals’ running problems. He repeatedly has targeted the play calling and the offensive line as reasons for Arizona currently ranking 31st in rushing.