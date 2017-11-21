Colts think Jacoby Brissett will be ready to start Sunday

Getty Images

The Colts think they came out of their bye week with their starting quarterback healthy and ready to go.

Then again, they thought they were coming out of their offseason with their starting quarterback healthy and ready to go, so they’ve kind of lost the benefit of the doubt on some of this stuff.

As it pertains to Jacoby Brissett, he took the majority of the snaps in practice Monday, and they anticipate him to be cleared through the concussion protocol to play this week against the Titans.

“He should be OK,” coach Chuck Pagano said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, adding that Brissett “looked good.”

Brissett developed concussion-like symptoms after their pre-bye loss to the Steelers, which invited some scrutiny of the team’s handling of his diagnosis.

The league said they had no problems with the way things unfolded, after he was evaluated during the game, continued to play, and was checked again afterward before symptoms developed.

And the Colts haven’t signed another quarterback, so they must feel good about his chances to receive clearance from an independent neurologist this week.