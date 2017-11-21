Dede Westbrook fell short of goal, but Doug Marrone liked what he saw

Getty Images

Jaguars rookie wide receiver missed the first nine games of the season after undergoing core muscle surgery, but the time on the shelf didn’t stop him from setting a big goal for his regular season debut.

Westbrook said last week that he was shooting for 200 yards against the Browns in Week 11. Westbrook didn’t meet that bar.

The rookie caught three passes for 35 yards and almost had another, but was ruled not to have control of the ball before going out of bounds on an attempt to reel in a pass along the sideline. Westbrook didn’t get 200 yards, but head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that he was happy with how things played out anyway.

“The one thing I’m happy with is that it’s not too big,” Marrone said, via the Florida Times-Union. “In other words, Westbrook came in there and he made a big play down the sideline. He had the opportunity to make another play, but I’m happy with seeing that type of confidence. I liked his effort, I really did. I thought he did a nice job in the blocking aspect of it. He’ll get better each time he’s out there.”

Westbrook stepped right into a big role with Allen Hurns out for the game in Cleveland. Hurns may return, but Allen Robinson won’t and that should leave Westbrook in the team’s plans the rest of the way.