Delanie Walker: Frustrating that we’re not scoring more points

The Titans are 6-4 and holding strong odds for their first postseason berth since 2008, but it’s fair to say that the season hasn’t gone as hoped on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s recovery from a fractured fibula, moves designed to improve the receiving corps and the return of the key players in the running game were supposed to have the team building off of last year’s good offensive showing. They are scoring fewer points and gaining fewer yards, however, and tight end Delanie Walker feels it is too late in the year to still be having those issues.

“It’s a little frustrating that we’re not putting up 35 points a game,” Walker said, via ESPN.com. “We have the offense to do that. We have the quarterback. We have the running backs. We have the offensive line. We have the receivers. For us not to do that in Week 11, it’s kind of disappointing. We played poor offensively.”

Mariota took the blame for last Thursday’s loss to the Steelers because he threw four interceptions. Shaky protection hasn’t helped, but Mariota’s production has also dipped since last season and anything else the Titans try to get things going will have a hard time finding success if he can’t reverse that trend.