Falcons cut Jalen Collins

The Falcons are saying goodbye to a talented but troubled cornerback.

Jalen Collins has been released, the Falcons announced. Collins hasn’t played at all this season and his 10-game suspension for a second violation of the league’s PED policy just came to an end.

Collins will now be available on waivers to any team that wants him, and it seems likely that some team will want him: He’s a good player, even if the Falcons decided he was more trouble than he was worth. He played in eight games for the Falcons last year, with six starts, and was a second-round pick in 2015.

The team that claims Collins will get him on Wednesday and can play him immediately, so he might help some team down the stretch. Just not the Falcons.