John Elway on Broncos being soft: I’d put myself at the front

Broncos General Manager John Elway made headlines late last week when he said that the Broncos “got a little bit soft” after opening the season 3-1 and expressed his dismay about the team not being competitive in most of the games that make up their current losing streak.

Those comments elicited reactions from head coach Vance Joseph and some of the team’s players as well as those outside the organization who thought that Elway should bear some of the blame for the team’s 3-7 start to the season. During an appearance on Orange & Blue 760 Tuesday, Elway said that he includes himself in his negative assessment of the team’s trajectory this season.

“I was talking about everybody in the organization, and the track record we’ve had…when you’ve had success sometimes you get soft. I’d put myself at the front…I knew before I said it that some guys were not gonna like that,” Elway said.

Elway also discussed the decision to fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, saying that “something had to change” even though McCoy wasn’t responsible for all that’s gone wrong with the team. He didn’t say whether another change would come at quarterback with Paxton Lynch moving into the starting lineup, but did say he anticipates Lynch getting playing time at some point while noting it would be Joseph’s decision when that happens.