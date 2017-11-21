John Harbaugh: Ryan Jensen was trying to hold Kenny Clark up

Getty Images

Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix called Ravens center Ryan Jensen “trash” and a “dirty player” on Sunday and accused Jensen of hitting defensive tackle Kenny Clark once Clark was already on the ground.

Clark injured his ankle on the play in question and Packers coach Mike McCarthy chimed in on Monday to say that he thought Jensen’s continuation of the block was “unnecessary.” On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended Jensen’s actions.

“Basically, what happened was, Ryan was blocking and Kenny was engaged in the block,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Our running back got hit from the side — hard — and the outside end got knocked right into Kenny Clark’s legs. He got bent over the back. Ryan was blocking him. Ryan felt it right away, felt him bending backwards, and tried to hold him up. When you look at the tape, that’s what I saw. He was really trying to hold him up. He wasn’t pushing him over the pile. He felt really bad about it. I know he has every intention to get ahold of Kenny.”

A Ravens spokesperson said Jensen did reach out to Clark by text message. A report on Monday indicated Clark suffered a high ankle sprain and should be able to return to action this season.