John Lynch on Jimmy Garoppolo: We don’t want to rush it

The 49ers repeatedly have stated they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo with an eye on the future, and General Manager John Lynch made it clear again Tuesday that the team is in no hurry to play their new quarterback.

“With all our players, we want to set them up for success,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Probably none more so than a guy we think has the opportunity to be our franchise guy.”

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the Patriots on Oct. 30. Coach Kyle Shanahan will decide who starts this week against Seattle, Lynch said, but C.J. Beathard‘s performance against the Giants in the team’s last game buys more time for Garoppolo to learn the 49ers’ system.

“C.J. playing the way he played last week, it gives us an opportunity to kind of continue to really — we’re trying to accelerate [Garoppolo’s growth], but we don’t want to rush it,” Lynch said.