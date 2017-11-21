John Lynch “really pleased” with Carlos Hyde

Getty Images

The 49ers made a big trade this season when they acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots, but there was also some talk about possible interest in sending one of their players elsewhere before the deadline.

Running back Carlos Hyde was the player in question, but it was just chatter and coach Kyle Shanahan was happy the team held onto him after Hyde got ejected for fighting with Cardinals players in response to a late hit on quarterback C.J. Beathard. General Manager John Lynch was also “proud” of Hyde for showing that support for a teammate and he told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that he’s been happy with everything Hyde has brought to the team this year.

“Carlos has been fun to watch this year,” Lynch said. “He’s made a big-time commitment to the way we’re asking him to do things — the way [running backs coach] Bobby Turner and Kyle are asking him to do things. He’s walking around the building with a smile. He’s enjoying playing football. You have to if you’re going to have success in this game. We’re really pleased with the way Carlos is both behaving and playing.”

Hyde has run 141 times for 592 yards and four touchdowns to go with a career-high 42 receptions for 274 yards, which looks pretty good for a player who will be in the market for a new contract once the season comes to an end. Lynch’s comments suggest that the contract could come from the 49ers, although there’s a lot of time for things to work themselves out on that front.