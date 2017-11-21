JuJu Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring issue

Getty Images

The Steelers are keeping an eye on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, as he deals with a hamstring issue at a time when rookies aren’t used to still playing.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said it was a “small” hamstring injury but they didn’t want it to turn into a bigger one.

The rookie wideout is second on the team in receiving yards (568) and touchdown receptions (five), so they need him around.

“The seasons that [rookies] are used to are coming to a close — they are getting ready for finals, they are transitioning to bowl prep,” Tomlin said. “Guys like [T.J. Watt] and JuJu and others, they are moving into uncharted territory.”

Since he also wants rookies to be able to have practice reps to play, they’re hoping the hamstring improves in time to get him ready to play the Packers. If he can’t, it opens the door for Martavis Bryant to have that bigger role he’s been hoping for, but hasn’t said much about lately.