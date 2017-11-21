JuJu Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring issue

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 21, 2017, 2:09 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers are keeping an eye on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, as he deals with a hamstring issue at a time when rookies aren’t used to still playing.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said it was a “small” hamstring injury but they didn’t want it to turn into a bigger one.

The rookie wideout is second on the team in receiving yards (568) and touchdown receptions (five), so they need him around.

“The seasons that [rookies] are used to are coming to a close — they are getting ready for finals, they are transitioning to bowl prep,” Tomlin said. “Guys like [T.J. Watt] and JuJu and others, they are moving into uncharted territory.”

Since he also wants rookies to be able to have practice reps to play, they’re hoping the hamstring improves in time to get him ready to play the Packers. If he can’t, it opens the door for Martavis Bryant to have that bigger role he’s been hoping for, but hasn’t said much about lately.

6 responses to "JuJu Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring issue

  2. Watch the potential for Peyton’s Guyer roids being used here. Pitt just had their starting OL popped and for all we know, since Goodell authorized Guyer’s CHinese PEDs, which are undetectable by current NFL tests, that this is what Pitt is using.

    Clay Matthews, James Harrison, etc, all were using Peyton’s same source even if Goodell helped cover it up.

    If this guy has a magical hammy recovery, we’ll know.

  5. tylawspick6 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 2:13 pm
    “Other teams are getting good, and getting recognized. Must act out so they don’t forget me” -most of Pats fans this year

